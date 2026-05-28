R G F Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 315.38% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of R G F Capital Markets rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 315.38% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 315.38% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.