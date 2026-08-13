Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the June 2026 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 20.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 20.91% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 83.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales83.6277.57 8 OPM %10.447.88 -PBDT9.927.94 25 PBT4.553.60 26 NP3.472.87 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 10.21% in the June 2026 quarter

National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 113.38 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Alchemist Corporation reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Ekansh Concepts consolidated net profit declines 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Ircon International consolidated net profit declines 43.64% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Next Story