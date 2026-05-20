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R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 29.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 100.88 crore

Net profit of R K Swamy rose 29.28% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 100.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.49% to Rs 22.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.79% to Rs 340.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 294.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.8883.51 21 340.75294.29 16 OPM %21.6119.30 -12.7710.04 - PBDT24.1719.07 27 50.8339.30 29 PBT19.3315.22 27 32.2024.77 30 NP15.9412.33 29 22.1118.66 18

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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