R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems allots 17.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 42,82,28,571, comprising 42,82,28,571 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 42,82,28,571, comprising 42,82,28,571 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST