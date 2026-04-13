Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems allots 17.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems allots 17.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Image
Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The board of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems at its meeting held on 13 April 2026 has allotted 17,84,28,571 equity shares as fully paid up bonus shares in ratio of 5:7 to shareholders of the company as on the record date of 10 April 2026, fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 42,82,28,571, comprising 42,82,28,571 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IDFC First Bank allots 5.07 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Adani Enterprises rises after step down subsidiary incorporates four new subsidiaries

Indices trade lower amid weak global cues; oil & gas shares drop

Jyoti CNC tumbles as French probe targets subsidiary

DMCC Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story