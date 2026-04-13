R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems allots 17.84 cr equity shares under bonus issue

The board of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems at its meeting held on 13 April 2026 has allotted 17,84,28,571 equity shares as fully paid up bonus shares in ratio of 5:7 to shareholders of the company as on the record date of 10 April 2026, fixed for this purpose.

Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 42,82,28,571, comprising 42,82,28,571 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each.