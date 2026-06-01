R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit declines 2.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 61.08 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems declined 2.63% to Rs 10.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 61.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.70% to Rs 34.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.72% to Rs 197.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 130.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.