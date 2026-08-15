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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.38% in the June 2026 quarter

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 0.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.51% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 0.38% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.51% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.3930.48 33 OPM %22.1628.81 -PBDT7.868.15 -4 PBT7.007.31 -4 NP5.335.31 0

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:24 AM IST

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