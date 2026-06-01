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R O Jewels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs -0.02 crore

Net loss of R O Jewels reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.56% to Rs 47.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.0238.86 PL 47.1045.48 4 OPM %350.000.08 -0.150.15 - PBDT-0.030.12 PL 0.100.26 -62 PBT-0.030.06 PL 0.050.20 -75 NP-0.060.05 PL 00.17 -100

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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