R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit rises 23.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.59% to Rs 8.85 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants rose 23.20% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 16.59% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.8510.61 -17 OPM %43.6234.31 -PBDT3.963.50 13 PBT3.923.45 14 NP3.082.50 23
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