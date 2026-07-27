R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 128.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.90% to Rs 3168.20 croreNet profit of R R Kabel rose 128.76% to Rs 205.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.90% to Rs 3168.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2058.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3168.202058.60 54 OPM %8.946.90 -PBDT291.90140.30 108 PBT262.20120.00 119 NP205.2089.70 129
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