R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 128.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.90% to Rs 3168.20 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel rose 128.76% to Rs 205.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.90% to Rs 3168.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2058.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3168.202058.608.946.90291.90140.30262.20120.00205.2089.70

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