R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.65% to Rs 2964.14 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel rose 30.06% to Rs 167.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 129.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.65% to Rs 2964.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2217.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.96% to Rs 492.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 9722.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7618.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.