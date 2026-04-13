R R Kabel expands FMEG portfolio with new kitchen appliances and enhanced air cooler range

R R Kabel has announced the expansion of its fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) portfolio with its foray into the kitchen appliances segment and the expansion of its air coolers range, under its premium appliance brand 'RR Signature'.

The company stated that it has introduced mixer grinders, electric cooktops (both induction and infra-red variants), and hand blenders.

The Induction and Infra-Red Cooktops have seen particularly strong demand in recent times, with global developments influencing LPG pricing and supply dynamics. Consumers are increasingly shifting to electric cooking solutions for their energy efficiency, precise control, and safety features, driving a surge in this high-growth category.

The company plans to further strengthen its kitchen appliances presence in FY26-27 by introducing additional categories. In parallel, the Company has significantly expanded its Air Cooler portfolio with the introduction of industrial (semi commercial) air coolers. Mahhesh Kabra, executive director, RR Kabel, said: "Our expansion into kitchen appliances allows us to connect with consumers at more touchpoints in their daily lives, while our expanded air cooler range addresses the rising need for effective, performance cooling solutions in Indias evolving climate. These launches reflect our continued focus on quality, innovation, and market relevance, building on our strong legacy of trust and reliability."