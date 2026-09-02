Varroc Engineering Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2026.

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2026.

R R Kabel Ltd crashed 7.89% to Rs 2641.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37184 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26619 shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd tumbled 6.89% to Rs 814.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20785 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65447 shares in the past one month. Avalon Technologies Ltd lost 6.00% to Rs 2179.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30958 shares in the past one month. Balu Forge Industries Ltd plummeted 5.96% to Rs 584.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.