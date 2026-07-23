Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

R S Software (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.50 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 24.32% to Rs 5.88 crore

Net Loss of R S Software (India) reported to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.32% to Rs 5.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.887.77 -24 OPM %-73.81-32.30 -PBDT-4.68-2.36 -98 PBT-7.48-3.61 -107 NP-7.50-3.61 -108

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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