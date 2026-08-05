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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 26.74% to Rs 55.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 601.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 462.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales601.70462.02 30 OPM %18.3915.19 -PBDT102.55115.03 -11 PBT80.5199.18 -19 NP55.5775.85 -27

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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