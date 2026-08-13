Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 34.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 86.10% to Rs 29.46 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 34.93% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 86.10% to Rs 29.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.29.4615.8313.7516.553.341.952.631.461.971.46

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