Raama Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12435.29% to Rs 21.31 crore

Net profit of Raama Finance reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12435.29% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.310.1732.1006.7206.5904.350

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