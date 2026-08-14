Raama Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.35 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12435.29% to Rs 21.31 croreNet profit of Raama Finance reported to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12435.29% to Rs 21.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.310.17 12435 OPM %32.100 -PBDT6.720 0 PBT6.590 0 NP4.350 0
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