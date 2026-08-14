Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 14.48 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.4810.847.118.760.580.470.410.280.410.28

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