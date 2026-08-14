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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST
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Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 14.48 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.4810.84 34 OPM %7.118.76 -PBDT0.580.47 23 PBT0.410.28 46 NP0.410.28 46

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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