Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 14.48 croreNet profit of Raasi Refractories rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 14.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales14.4810.84 34 OPM %7.118.76 -PBDT0.580.47 23 PBT0.410.28 46 NP0.410.28 46
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