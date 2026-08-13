Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 214.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 191.06 croreNet profit of Race Eco Chain rose 214.29% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 191.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 156.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales191.06156.73 22 OPM %1.871.86 -PBDT2.151.61 34 PBT1.391.35 3 NP1.100.35 214
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