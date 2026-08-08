RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.50% to Rs 132.35 croreNet profit of RACL Geartech rose 7.75% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.50% to Rs 132.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.35100.65 31 OPM %24.1318.70 -PBDT26.0219.34 35 PBT16.8211.27 49 NP8.908.26 8
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