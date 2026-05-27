RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.83% to Rs 131.66 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 90.00% to Rs 12.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.83% to Rs 131.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.19% to Rs 48.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 489.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 415.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.