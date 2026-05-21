Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 193.36 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech declined 32.35% to Rs 7.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 193.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 74.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 639.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 587.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales193.36156.51 24 639.14587.79 9 OPM %5.7412.47 -16.2515.18 - PBDT10.7319.00 -44 102.3986.24 19 PBT10.2818.51 -44 100.5584.31 19 NP7.5311.13 -32 74.7960.12 24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahaveer Infoway reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.46 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 14.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Shreeji Translogistics consolidated net profit rises 55.13% in the March 2026 quarter

International Conveyors consolidated net profit declines 69.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story