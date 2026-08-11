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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 152.54 crore

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 25.48% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 152.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.5499.15 54 OPM %20.1225.54 -PBDT31.0924.84 25 PBT30.6524.40 26 NP22.8518.21 25

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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