Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 25.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 152.54 croreNet profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 25.48% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 152.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales152.5499.15 54 OPM %20.1225.54 -PBDT31.0924.84 25 PBT30.6524.40 26 NP22.8518.21 25
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