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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 12.81% in the June 2026 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 12.81% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.65% to Rs 105.75 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 12.81% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 105.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 100.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales105.75100.09 6 OPM %8.959.66 -PBDT9.7510.63 -8 PBT6.757.87 -14 NP6.407.34 -13

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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