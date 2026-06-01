Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 44.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.38% to Rs 100.78 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 44.40% to Rs 5.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.38% to Rs 100.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.62% to Rs 32.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 429.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 427.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.