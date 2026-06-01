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Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 100.04 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 10.86% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 100.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.31% to Rs 38.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 401.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales100.0499.06 1 401.29405.09 -1 OPM %12.9614.78 -12.9316.38 - PBDT13.9115.69 -11 56.6370.62 -20 PBT11.4213.50 -15 47.0262.12 -24 NP8.9510.04 -11 38.2245.67 -16

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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