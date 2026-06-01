Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.99% to Rs 100.04 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 10.86% to Rs 8.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 100.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.31% to Rs 38.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 401.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 405.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.