Radico Khaitan becomes first Indian spirits brand to sell at major UK airports

Radico Khaitan is taking its portfolio of Indian luxury spirits to four major UK airports, becoming the first Indian spirit brands to be available across these airports' duty-free shops. It marks a significant step in its Global Travel Retail (GTR) expansion strategy.

The Company's premium brands, including Rampur Indian Single Malt Double Cask, Rampur Asava, Rampur Barrel Blush and Sangam World Malt, now available to international travellers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham airports.

Radico Khaitan's global travel retail expansion comes against the backdrop of strong momentum in its premium and luxury portfolio. Its Prestige & Above portfolio contributed 70.3% of IMFL value in FY26, reflecting the growing importance of premiumisation to the company's business.