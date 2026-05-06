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Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1503.71 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 94.92% to Rs 179.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1503.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1304.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.90% to Rs 604.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 345.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 6050.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4851.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1503.711304.08 15 6050.434851.15 25 OPM %18.9213.61 -16.8813.89 - PBDT279.22158.85 76 974.81605.18 61 PBT237.02122.87 93 821.78465.04 77 NP179.4692.07 95 604.48345.61 75

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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