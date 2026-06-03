Radico Khaitan Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan Finance reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.15% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.21% to Rs 33.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.