Radico Khaitan jumps after Magic Moments posts 43% YoY volume growth

Radico Khaitan rallied 4.47% to Rs 4,066.35 after the company announced that its vodka brand, Magic Moments delivered total volume of 3.25 million cases during the quarter, registering 43% YoY growth.

The company said that flavoured vodka has emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers for the category, accounting for over 65% of vodka volumes in FY26, as innovation continues to attract new consumers and encourage experimentation. While vodka accounts for nearly 28-30% of global spirits consumption, its share within India's IMFL market remained below 5% in FY26, underscoring the significant headroom for long-term category growth.

Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan, said: "Selling one million cases every month is a significant milestone not just for Magic Moments, but also for the evolution of the vodka category in India. Over the past few years, we have witnessed a clear shift in consumer preferences, with younger legal-drinking-age consumers, evolving social occasions, the growing cocktail culture, and the rising popularity of flavoured vodka driving greater acceptance of white spirits. We believe this is a long-term structural shift rather than a short-term trend.

While India remains significantly underpenetrated compared to global vodka markets, this also presents a substantial long-term opportunity for the category. As category leaders, we remain committed to driving innovation, expanding consumer choice, and shaping the next phase of India's vodka journey." Radico Khaitan is among the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) in India. It is one of the few companies in India to have developed its entire brand portfolio organically. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 94.92% to Rs 179.46 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 92.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 15.54% YoY to Rs 5,182.30 crore in Q4 FY26.