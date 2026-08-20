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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radico Khaitan launches its new vodka flavour 'Magic Moments Aam Panna'

Radico Khaitan launches its new vodka flavour 'Magic Moments Aam Panna'

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Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Radico Khaitan announced the launch of Magic Moments Aam Panna, the newest addition to its highly successful Flavours of India portfolio.

With the launch of Aam Panna, the Flavours of India portfolio now brings together some of the country's most iconic flavour inspirations, including Thandaai, Alphonso Mango and Jamun SpicyMint.

Flavoured vodka has emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers for the category, accounting for over 75% of vodka volumes in Q1 FY2027, as innovation continues to attract new consumers and encourage experimentation. While vodka accounts for nearly 28-30% of global spirits consumption, its share within India's IMFL market was 4.3% in FY2026 and 6.1% in Q1 FY2027, underscoring the significant headroom for long-term category growth.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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