Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 4418.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.96% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4418.1, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24308.35. The Sensex is at 77816.27, up 0.21%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 11.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49690.65, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4413.2, up 0.76% on the day. Radico Khaitan Ltd is up 61.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% fall in NIFTY and a 10.96% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.