Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3509.9, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.33% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% fall in NIFTY and a 7.96% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3509.9, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 29.18% in last one month.