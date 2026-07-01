Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 0.35%, up for five straight sessions

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3959.5, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.62% fall in NIFTY and a 8.68% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Radico Khaitan Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3959.5, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 24024.1. The Sensex is at 77026.82, up 0.72%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has added around 13.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Radico Khaitan Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48794.2, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3966, up 0.64% on the day. Radico Khaitan Ltd is up 57.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.62% fall in NIFTY and a 8.68% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.