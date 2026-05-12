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Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 12.92 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 32.84% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 12.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.67% to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.70% to Rs 50.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12.9212.28 5 50.5248.25 5 OPM %4.267.90 -7.587.94 - PBDT0.730.95 -23 4.643.66 27 PBT0.640.91 -30 4.293.53 22 NP0.450.67 -33 3.202.63 22

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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