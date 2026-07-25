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Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 58.08% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 42.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.08% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.378.04 -58 OPM %16.9110.07 -PBDT0.560.93 -40 PBT0.480.84 -43 NP0.360.63 -43

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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