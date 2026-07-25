Radix Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.08% to Rs 3.37 crore

Net profit of Radix Industries (India) declined 42.86% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.08% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.378.0416.9110.070.560.930.480.840.360.63

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