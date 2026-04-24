Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 49.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.31% to Rs 70.56 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 49.65% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.31% to Rs 70.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.23% to Rs 54.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 257.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.