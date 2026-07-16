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Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 67.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 86.91 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 67.55% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 86.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales86.9158.44 49 OPM %29.6327.24 -PBDT26.5716.53 61 PBT24.7414.82 67 NP19.5711.68 68

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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