Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 35.76 croreNet profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 86.36% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 35.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.7631.86 12 OPM %28.0226.87 -PBDT15.809.45 67 PBT15.148.76 73 NP12.436.67 86
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