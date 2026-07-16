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Raghav Productivity Enhancers standalone net profit rises 86.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 35.76 crore

Net profit of Raghav Productivity Enhancers rose 86.36% to Rs 12.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 35.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.7631.86 12 OPM %28.0226.87 -PBDT15.809.45 67 PBT15.148.76 73 NP12.436.67 86

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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