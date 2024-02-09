Raghunath International consolidated net profit declines 81.13% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.25 crore

Net profit of Raghunath International declined 81.13% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales reported to Rs -0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.-0.250.70148.0075.710.100.670.100.670.100.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel