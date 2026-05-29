Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Raghuvir Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales decline 73.14% to Rs 24.18 crore

Net loss of Raghuvir Synthetics reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.14% to Rs 24.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.27% to Rs 255.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 332.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.1890.01 -73 255.19332.57 -23 OPM %-5.256.55 -3.124.91 - PBDT-1.816.00 PL 6.9817.44 -60 PBT-3.473.93 PL -1.198.72 PL NP-3.584.11 PL -1.289.03 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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