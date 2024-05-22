Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rahul Merchandising reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.01 crore

Rahul Merchandising reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.010 0 0.050.06 -17 OPM %00 --60.00-33.33 - PBDT00 0 -0.03-0.01 -200 PBT00 0 -0.03-0.01 -200 NP00 0 -0.03-0.01 -200

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

