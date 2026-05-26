Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 58.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.18% to Rs 6695.91 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 58.92% to Rs 187.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 455.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.18% to Rs 6695.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6427.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.54% to Rs 874.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1277.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.45% to Rs 20412.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19923.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.