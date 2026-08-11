Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 18.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 4321.23 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 18.46% to Rs 159.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 4321.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3908.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4321.233908.774.271.35233.96182.27223.54173.41159.36134.53

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