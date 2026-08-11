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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 18.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 18.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 4321.23 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 18.46% to Rs 159.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 4321.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3908.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4321.233908.77 11 OPM %4.271.35 -PBDT233.96182.27 28 PBT223.54173.41 29 NP159.36134.53 18

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

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