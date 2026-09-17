RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received an LoI worth Rs 63.15 crore from Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India), Director General, Doordarshan, for additional features/services on the existing WAVES OTT platform.

The order is to be executed by 11 February 2029.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom, and multimedia network, modernizing the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centers.