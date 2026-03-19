RailTel Corporation of India said that it has secured two domestic orders aggregating to Rs 217.13 crore from government entities in Bihar.

The first order has been awarded by North Bihar Power Distribution Company (NBPDCL) for the establishment of a Cyber Security Operations Centre at NBPDCL and South Bihar Power Distribution Company (SBPDCL), along with maintenance of IT/OT systems for a period of five years. The project is scheduled to be executed by 17 January 2027. The estimated contract value stands at Rs 48.38 crore.

The second order has been received from the State Project Director, Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), for engagement as an implementation partner for education quality enhancement in selected government schools across Bihar under the PM SHRI scheme. The project is to be executed by 30 September 2026 and is valued at Rs 168.75 crore.