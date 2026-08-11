RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 119.18 crore from the Department of Posts for the provisioning and management of cloud services for Postal Life Insurance.

The domestic work order was received on 10 August 2026 and is scheduled to be executed by 21 September 2026. The company said the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.