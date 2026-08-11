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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 119-cr order from Department of Posts

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 119.18 crore from the Department of Posts for the provisioning and management of cloud services for Postal Life Insurance.

The domestic work order was received on 10 August 2026 and is scheduled to be executed by 21 September 2026. The company said the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.

The companys standalone net profit marginally declined 0.48% to Rs 65.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 20.09% to Rs 893.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 743.83 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter rose 0.71% to end at Rs 290.55 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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