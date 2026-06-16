RailTel Corporation of India said it has received a work order worth Rs 15.78 crore from Munitions India.

The order entails upgradation of MPLS bandwidth of the existing COMNET 2.0 network across all 45 units of seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and the Department of Defence Production (DoDP), New Delhi.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be executed by June 14, 2027, RailTel said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in Munitions India Ltd. It also clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.