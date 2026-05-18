RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Sr. DSTE, Jodhpur, under the North Western Railway zone for railway double distant signalling work.

The project involves the provision of double distant signals in the Jajiwal (JWL)-Nawa City (NAC) section of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at approximately Rs 15.67 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 13, 2027.

RailTel said the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.