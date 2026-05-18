Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

RailTel bags Rs 16-cr signalling order from North Western Railway

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order from Sr. DSTE, Jodhpur, under the North Western Railway zone for railway double distant signalling work.

The project involves the provision of double distant signals in the Jajiwal (JWL)-Nawa City (NAC) section of Jodhpur Division, North Western Railway.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at approximately Rs 15.67 crore, inclusive of taxes, according to the Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

The contract is scheduled to be executed by May 13, 2027.

RailTel said the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

The company received the work order on May 16, 2026, at 5:55 PM.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.

The scrip fell 2.62% to end at Rs 319.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azad Engineering Q4 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 36 crore

Atul Auto Q4 PAT surges 107% YoY to Rs 15 crore

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 13.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Tashi India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem standalone net profit rises 720.00% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 18 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story