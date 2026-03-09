RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 26.72 crore from South East Central Railway for an optical fiber cable (OFC) project.

The scope of work includes supply, transportation, trenching, laying, backfilling, horizontal directional drilling, HDPE pipe insertion, blowing, jointing, and termination of optical fiber cable (OFC). The project is scheduled to be completed by 5 March 2027.

The order is purely domestic in nature and does not involve any promoter, promoter group, or related party. The company stated that the contract will be executed as per standard procedures.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.