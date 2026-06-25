RailTel Corporation of India has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 29.83 crore from S Southern Power Distribution Company Of A P Limited for the implementation of a Software Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution.

The project involves the supply, installation, testing, configuration and training of SD-WAN devices, along with the provision of necessary hardware, bandwidth licenses, intrusion prevention systems (IPS) and intrusion detection systems (IDS) security solutions.

According to the LoA, the total contract value stands at Rs 29.83 crore (Rs 29,83,50,503), and the project is scheduled to be executed by 23 June 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.